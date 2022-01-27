Edenton man dies in Elizabeth City shooting; suspect now in custody

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

The suspect in the case, 27-year-old Tyshaun Deanthony Thompson, turned himself into law enforcement in Bertie County the next day, investigators confirmed.

Elizabeth City Police say that officers responded to the area of Walker Avenue near Westway Drive around 8:45 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man in the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was later identified as 33-year-old Tyrone Deshawn Armstead, of Edenton.

Thompson was charged with murder and is being held on no bond. His first court appearance is on Jan. 27.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

