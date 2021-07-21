Edenton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. – An Edenton man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison for felon in possession of ammunition.

On April 19, 2021, Daniel Lee Herrar, age 38, pled guilty to the charge.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Edenton Police Department responded to the ABC Store on North Broad Street for a report of shots fired. Video surveillance from the store captured Herrar and another man in a truck engaging in a verbal altercation. Herrar then pulled a handgun and fired at the man in the truck before it sped away.

Officers recovered several spent shell casings from the scene. Herrar was found at a residence a short distance from the store and arrested. Herrar is a convicted felon, having prior felony convictions for possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and assault inflicting serious injury. He also has at least 35 misdemeanor convictions.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Edenton Police Department, and Elizabeth City Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.