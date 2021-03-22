Edenton Police arrest, charge two in murder of Tyrrell County man

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Columbia man.

Edenton police on Friday arrested Nikale Walton, 22, of the 300 block of Boswell Street in Edenton. On Monday, Darren Valentine, 32, of the 700 block of Cabarrus Street was arrested. Both were taken before a magistrate and held without bond in the Chowan County Jail in the shooting death of Dominic Basnight, 25, of the 1200 block of Hwy. 64 E in Columbia.

On March 9 at around 8:50 p.m., Edenton police responded to shots fired incident in the 700 block of Cabarrus Stteet in Edeon. They then got a call just before 9 from Vidant Chowan Hospita of a man who arrived who had been shot.

Basnight died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael at (252) 482-5144 ext. 106 or (252) 337-4878. You may also contact Det. Lopez at (252) 482-5144 ext. 107 or (252) 337-4599. You can also call the Edenton Police Department directly at (252) 482-4444.