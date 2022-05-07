TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man wanted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend was captured late Friday night after a chase that ended in Maryland.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Mac R. Lewis was captured just before midnight Friday. He led West Virginia and Maryland police in a chase that reached over 130 mph.

Officials said Lewis called the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office during the chase requesting to speak with Lt. Tinder, who called and talked to Lewis for about 10 minutes while Lewis was actively being pursued. Tinder convinced Lewis to pull the vehicle over and give himself up to officers.

Lewis was wanted out of Edgecombe County for the first-degree murder of Gloria Peacock. He is currently being held in a detention center awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.