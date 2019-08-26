Edgecombe Co. scammers list homes for sale, demand payment with gift cards

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new type of scam involving gift cards and homes for sale in the area.

Deputies say someone called them on Monday morning about a scammer who had listed a local home for sale on both Craigslist and Zillow.

When the caller asked the seller about possibly purchasing the home, the seller told the caller to send them a payment for the home using Amazon gift cards.

Deputies said people should NOT send any gift cards or money to someone to purchase a home without having an attorney or realtor involved in the transaction.

