Edgecombe County deputies investigating after man killed in shooting

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a Black man in his 60s that happened Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Otter Creek Church Road in Macclesfield at around 5:30 a.m. They received a call and discovered the man, who has not yet been identified, had been shot and killed after a dispute.

Officials said they were pursuing leads regarding a suspect. No further information has been released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office communications center at (252) 641-7911.