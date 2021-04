TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene Friday of a shooting that injured two people.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the area of Lucky Lane in Tarboro on Friday morning. There was no word on the condition of those shot or if they were taken to the hospital. Deputies were still actively processing the crime scene as of noon.

If you have any details about the shooting, call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office communications center at (252) 641-7911.