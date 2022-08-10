TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under age 13.

Gary-Lee Marlow was arrested on Wednesday after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a sexual assault. Investigators determined Marlow had sexually assaulted a child, which resulted in his arrest.

Marlow was taken in front of a magistrate and served with the warrants. He was given a $2.5 million bond and ordered held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.