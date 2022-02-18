Edgecombe County man sentenced for armed drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C.– An Edgecombe County man was sentenced Friday to 150 months in prison and three years of supervised release for Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Tony Darrel Pittman, 42, of Whitakers, was named in an Indictment filed on June 23, 2021 charging him with Distribution of a Quantity of Fentanyl and a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack) (Count One); Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin (Counts Two and Three); and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count Four). On September 21, 2020, Pittman entered a plea of guilty to Counts Three and Four.

In May 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received information that Pittman was distributing various controlled substances in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Over the next several months, agents investigated the Defendant, and from May through September 2020, a confidential source conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base (crack) from the Defendant. The Defendant also sold a .22 caliber revolver to the confidential source.

On July 13, 2021, when officers attempted to arrest the Defendant, he attempted to flee and attempted to assault the officer with a broom handle.

Based on information from various sources, the Defendant was held responsible for distributing a quantity of fentanyl, almost two kilograms of heroin, more than two kilograms of cocaine, and more than 700 grams of cocaine base (crack).

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.