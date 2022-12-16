TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday.

Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area. Controlled buys had been made from Bridgers leading up to his arrest. Several of these buys were within 1,000 feet of Pattillo Middle School, located on the East side of Tarboro.

Bridgers was charged with the following stemming from the current Investigation:

2 Counts Sell/Deliver Cocaine

2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

2 Counts of Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School/Daycare

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. His first court appearance was Friday.