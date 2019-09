TARBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that deputies recently arrested four wanted people.



ECSO said, during one shift last week, deputies in its D Squad arrested the following wanted people:

Mary Peaden and John Stallings were arrested on felony warrants from Roanoke Rapids, NC.



Demetrius Resper was arrested on a fugitive order from Maryland.



Michael Powell was arrested on a fugitive order from Florida.