Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of 10 on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 10 people by its Narcotics Taskforce on drug-related charges.

Officials said the arrests came at different times with investigations starting after citizen complaints. Drug crime tips can be sent to the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7911.

Those arrested and facing charges are:

TROY J. HOWINGTON 409 SOUTH BELL STREET WHITAKERS, NC 27891

CHARGES:

2 CTS. SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

2 CTS PWISD COCAINE

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

WILLIE LAMONT HARDISON 1103 ROMAINE STREET TARBORO, NC 27886

CHARGES:

SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

PWISD COCAINE

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

WALDO PITTMAN 2525 MARSHALL LANE ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27801

CHARGES:

PWISD COCAINE

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

RICKY DERON JENKINS JR. 203 S. SALLY JENKINS STREET PINETOPS, NC 27864

CHARGES:

2 CTS. SELL/DELIVER HEROIN

2 CTS. PWIMSD HEROIN

JHELISHA QUANIECE SMALLWOOD 387 RIDGEWOOD ROAD PRINCEVILLE, NC 27886 CHARGES:

3 CTS. PWISD COCAINE

3 CTS. SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

3 CTS. MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

KENDRELL RASHAWN DUPREE 138 LANGLEY CIRCLE PINETOPS, NC 27864

CHARGES:

SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

PWIMSD COCAINE

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

BARRETT TYLER POWELL 156 RIVER RUN ROAD ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27801

CHARGES:

FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA

PWISD MARIJUANA

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

JESSIE PHILLIPS JR. 920 COX AVENUE ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27801

CHARGES:

2 CTS. SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

2 CTS. PWISD COCAINE

2 CTS. MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS

DESHAWN QUANTRELL MURPHY 311 BEASLEY STREET PRINCEVILLE, NC 27886

CHARGES:

SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

PWIMSD COCAINE

ANTHONY MAURICE THOMAS 207 KNIGHT STREET WHITAKERS, NC 27891

CHARGES:

3 CTS. SELL/DELIVER COCAINE

3 CTS. PWISD COCAINE

3 CTS. MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CE