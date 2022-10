PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact Detective A. Hill at 252-641-7911 or 252-801-3180.