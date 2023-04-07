SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County woman has been arrested and charged in the vandalism of a Nash County church.

Jordan Lara Smith, 34, of Whitakers, was charged with felony injury to churches, houses or walls. The vandalism happened at Floods Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 5149 West NC Hwy. 97 in Spring Hope. Officials said the damage, which consisted of windows busted out by a mailbox and a cross knocked down was more than $5,000, which is a Class 1 Felony.

Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to the church just before 5 a.m. Friday to a call of a possible breaking and entering. They observed Smith actively busting out the windows of the church. It appeared that she was using the mailbox from the church, which she apparently pulled out of the ground. The suspect was given commands to stop, which she did, and was taken into custody.

Smith was given a $7,500 secured bond and was placed in the Nash County Detention Center. Her first court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.