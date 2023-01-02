WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a woman after a man was shot in the face on New Year’s Day.

Danielle Small was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by pointing a gun. She was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of US Hwy. 301 in Whitakers around 8 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. Detectives began an investigation and determined Small fired a gun during an argument and a bullet struck the man.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.