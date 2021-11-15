Elderly man shot dead in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Havelock Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred yesterday night that resulted in an elderly man being killed.

When officers entered the residence, they found 66-year-old, Joesph Scarangella Jr. deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers took 39-year-old Eric Ericson into custody without incident.

Havelock Police has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) to assist with the investigation. Investigators spoke with District Attorney Scott Thomas and Eric Ericson was charged with an open count of murder and placed in the Craven County Jail with no bond.

There are no further details currently as the investigation is still underway. We will update this article as more information comes in.