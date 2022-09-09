WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month.

1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years of age, of 143 East MLK Blvd. in Washington. Whitley was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

3. Aimee Chavez, 23 years of age, of 7314 Market Street Extension in Washington. Chavez was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4. Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington. Harris was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Schedule IV and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5. Ziquise Blount, 24 years of age, of 1411 Bernie Lane in Greenville. Blount was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

6. Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1008 Peed Drive in Greenville. Parker was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Schedule III and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7. Qwavon Jordan, 24 years of age, of 110 W. 7th Street in Washington. Jordan was charged with two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

8. Tajmal Peele, 22 years of age, of 1252 Maple Street in Washington. Peele was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Resisting a Public Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

9. Ronald Bullock, 32 years of age, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. Bullock was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

10. Delray Jennette, 48 years of age of 7655 Terra Ceia Road in Pantego. Jennette was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

11. Jessie Wilson, 33 years of age, of 610 W. 9th Street in Washington. Wilson was charged with Trafficking in Heroin or Opium, Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.