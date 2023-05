ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — On May 24, police with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested a man for murder.

Officers responded to a call for assistance on Chapel Garden Drive and arrived to find David Reider Geyer, 42 years old, deceased on the scene.

Police obtained a warrant for Gabriel Boyd Sellers, 20 years old, for the murder of Geyer. Sellers was arrested and taken to Albemarle District Jail and put under no bond.

Sellers first court appointment is May 25.