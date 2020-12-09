Elizabeth City man arrested on drug charges

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Antonio Baker (Elizabeth City Police photo)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police arrested and charged a man who they said had 2.4 kilograms of heroin worth over $86,000.

Officers arrested Joseph Antonio Baker, 35, of River Road in Elizabeth City. He was charged with trafficking of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes. Officials said he also had $31,797 in currency when he was arrested.

Baker was given a $500,000 secured bone and placed in the Albemarle District Jail. His first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV