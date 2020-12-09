Elizabeth City man arrested on drug charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police arrested and charged a man who they said had 2.4 kilograms of heroin worth over $86,000.

Officers arrested Joseph Antonio Baker, 35, of River Road in Elizabeth City. He was charged with trafficking of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes. Officials said he also had $31,797 in currency when he was arrested.

Baker was given a $500,000 secured bone and placed in the Albemarle District Jail. His first court appearance is Thursday.