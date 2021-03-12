Elizabeth City man facing charges for possession of child porn

Brian Keith Corp (Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office photo)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man is facing five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after he was discovered to be in possession of child porn.

Investigators with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from North Carolina State Bureau Investigation about someone in possession of child pornography. On Wednesday, investigators followed up on the tip, which led to a search warrant being carried out to a home in the 2200 block of Shady Drive in Elizabeth City.

Brian Keith Corp was arrested and held in the Albemarle District Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. He’s facing five charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after numerous devices that contained child porn, which was seized by investigators.

