Elizabeth City man wanted for murder in early-Monday shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man is wanted for murder after a man was found shot to death early Monday.

Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office say Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason of the 1200 block of Byrd Street in Elizabeth City is wanted in the murder of Oshea Tyquan Lee. Deputies responded to a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Travis Drive in Elizabeth City. They found Lee suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials administered CPR but Lee was pronounced dead at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this case and knows how to find Vann-Jason is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at (252) 340-1385 or the Crimeline at (252) 335-5555.