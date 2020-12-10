Elizabeth City police arrest man, charge him in shooting of woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police have arrested a man and charged him in the shooting of a woman Wednesday night.

Officers arrested Jordan Isaiah Thomas, 26, of Timmerman Drive in Elizabeth City. He’s charged with shooting Shemelva Wilson. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was being treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Thomas was taken before a magistrate and issued a $70,000 secured bond. His first court date was Thursday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

The incident is currently an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.