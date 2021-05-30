Elizabeth City police investigating after Plymouth man killed in shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting death of a Plymouth man early Sunday.

On Sunday at approximately 1:24 a.m. officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to 611 S. Martin L King Dr. in Elizabeth City in reference to a report of a gunshot victim located on the property. Officers located the victim, later identified as William Leigh Norman Jr., 36, of 161 Lois Lane in Plymouth, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pasqoutank-Camden EMS arrived and transported Norman to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. where he later died.

This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.