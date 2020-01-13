Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

On Monday at approximately, 8:27 a.m., officials responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Grice Street.

Officials said, a victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara Albemarle hospital prior to law enforcement arrival.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact The Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.