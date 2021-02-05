Elizabeth City police investigating Friday morning shooting; 1 injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person injured.

On Friday at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 400 block of West Cypress Street. The victim Marcel Duran Bowe, 41 years old, of Durham, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated and released. There is no further information to report at this time.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.