Elizabeth City police arrest murder suspect after traffic stop

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Elizabeth City police said a man was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of a man shot on Saturday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Elizabeth City Police Department said at 3:24 p.m. on Monday, officers acted on a tip and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Persse Street.



During the traffic stop, officers talked to 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley, and took him to the police station for further investigation.



Police said Brinkley allegedly shot 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson Sr., of Newport Avenue, in the 900 block of Hunter Street, at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.



Johnson Sr. was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.



Brinkley was arrested and charged with Murder.



He is being held on no bond in the Albemarle District Jail.



His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, in Pasquotank County District Court.



Anyone with information on this case should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, or call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.



PREVIOUS (WAVY):



Police are searching for a person of interest after finding a 40-year-old man who had been shot Saturday night.

Elizabeth City Police say they were notified about the man with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Hunter Street around 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Police identified him as Eric Eugene Johnson.

Police say they’re looking for 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley as a person of interest, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 252-335-4321 or call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.