Elizabeth City woman arrested on forgery, false pretense charges

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Geneva Louise Harris, 55, of 706 Beech St., Elizabeth City. Harris was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, a felony, and three counts of misdemeanor common law forgery.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Harris of producing fake medical bills from Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Pain Specialists to her employer at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills.

According to the arrest warrant, her employer paid out $55,446.91. because of the forged medical bills.

The offenses occurred between Jan. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020.

Special agents and Elizabeth City police arrested Harris on June 16. She is due in Dare County District Court on July 17.

If you suspect insurance fraud, scams or other white-collar crimes, you can report it anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.