GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County.

On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled over $1,000 in cash from the register.

Bradshaw was arrested on Tuesday and was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.