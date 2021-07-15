Emerald Isle police arrest two in connection to vehicle break-ins

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, July 13, the Emerald Isle Police Department arrested two individuals in connection with a series of car break-ins along Ocean Drive.

David Durham, 30, and Sheli Nix, 49, both from Havelock, were arrested on multiple charges. Emerald Isle officers received a call about suspicious activity, which was captured on a home security camera.

Two officers responded to the call and received information that a male wearing dark clothes, a hat, and a backpack walked up underneath a house to look at a car.

Based on information obtained from the security footage, officers began to patrol the area, and at 3:18 a.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle with a passenger that matched the description of the suspect. He was given consent to search the vehicle and discovered numerous wallets and other items that were believed to be stolen.

Emerald Isle Police Department made contact with an individual whose wallet was found in the vehicle and responded to the address where the individual was staying. It was then confirmed that four vehicles were broken into in that block, and a number of items were stolen, including a firearm.

As a result of the traffic stop and investigation, Durham and Nix were both arrested and charged with:

Four counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

One count Larceny of Firearm

One count Possession Stolen Firearm

One count of Possession of Stolen Property

Both received a $15,000 secured bond.

EIPD still has the unclaimed property that was discovered in connection with the vehicle break-ins. If you believe your property may have been stolen, contact the Police Department at 252-354-2021 and ask to speak to Detective Probst.