EMS worker shot, ambulance hit by gunfire during Juneteenth celebration at Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An EMS worker was shot during a Juneteenth celebration at a Raleigh park Saturday evening.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. at Roberts Park in the 1300 block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived they found the man, who is a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was also hit by gunfire, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was a graze wound and it was not life-threatening.

A Juneteenth event was underway at the park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance, she said.

“As our EMS crew members attempted to take cover behind the ambulance, a bullet struck one of the paramedics,” the news release said.

The paramedic was released from the hospital by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Demi.

“The original patient who had fallen and the paramedic were transported to WakeMed by the additional Wake County EMS ambulances that were called to the scene,” the news release from Demi said.

Police said anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.