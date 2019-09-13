Enfield man faces 16 counts for allegedly using debit card without permission

ENFIELD, NC (WNCT) – An Enfield man faces 16 total counts of identity theft and other charges, after police said he allegedly used someone’s debit card without their authorization.



Enfield police said on Thursday, they responded to a call from someone who claimed their debit card had been used without their permission.

Investigators discovered that Darnell Dickens, age 53, of Enfield, had used the victim’s card.

On Thursday, at 11:15 p.m., officers found Dickens in the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue, and arrested him.

Dickens was charged with 8 counts of Identity Theft and 8 counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense.



Dickens was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center on a bond of $5,000.