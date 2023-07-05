SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a business after a business alarm went off at Inman Lawn and Garden.

According to deputies, they responded to the business on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the front wall and front overhead door caved inwards into the building.

Once deputies secured the area, it was determined that multiple items were stolen.

The following items were stolen:

8 Stihl weed eaters valued at $2500 total

2 Stihl concrete saws valued at $1500 each

4 Stihl Hedgers valued at $300 each

2 Stihl RE 110 pressure washers valued at $300 each

1 Stihl RB200 pressure washer vaued at $650

$500 from the cash register.

Deputies are currently searching for suspect(s) at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information can call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 503-4500.