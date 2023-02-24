NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An Ernul man is facing felony child abuse charges after deputies investigated security footage that shows an individual physically assaulting a 3-year-old with autism, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Nickolas Trebisacci, 29, of Aurora Road, is charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability, felony assault by strangulation, and assault on a child under 12. He was jailed in Craven County under a $150,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a residence on Antioch Road in reference to the security footage.

“Deputies reviewed security footage of the suspect striking a child multiple times and putting his hands around the throat of the child while the child’s parent was at work,” a press release from the sheriff’s office says.