CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate that was erroneously released from the Mecklenburg County Jail after being transferred from the Bertie Correctional Institute has been found and returned to custody Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Quay Davis was released by mistake on May 9, 2022, after his court information was entered incorrectly and omitted a writ hold. He was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed.

He was then served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by an inmate and received a $75,000 secured bond. His court information was then incorrectly entered without the writ hold added. A writ hold challenges the release of custody.

Deputies have been searching for Davis since they were notified of the error. MCSO additionally had the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service who located Davis in east Charlotte.

“MCSO has expended time and resources attempting to locate Davis after he was mistakenly released from our custody,” said Sheriff McFadden. “I’m so thankful for the collaboration and assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to return Mr. Davis to custody.”

There is still an internal investigation regarding the release itself, however, the sheriff’s office says there are no further details at this time.