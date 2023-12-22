GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped the Gaston County prison Thursday morning was captured eight hours later, the N.C. Department of Corrections announced.

Shannon Galloway, 51, reportedly climbed over a fence and fled from Gaston Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m. The Kings Mountain man allegedly stole a vehicle from Walmart in Gastonia, which local law enforcement spotted in Bessemer City. Following a pursuit, he surrendered at East Virginia Avenue and North 8th Street in Bessemer City.

Galloway is in the midst of a two-year sentence for larceny with a scheduled release date in early May.

Galloway is described as white male, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing roughly 167 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.