CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police have released the identities of two of the three suspects involved in a credit card theft turned officer-involved shooting Wednesday at Concord Mills mall.

Authorities said Wuanell Hernandez, 21, Christian Myles Tyson, 21, and an unnamed third suspect were involved in a reported theft at the mall and subsequent shooting with officers.

Hernandez (left) Tyson (right) via Concord PD

According to arrest reports and dispatch audio, the incident began after a Tennessee man said he needed help buying some items and offered Hernandez, Tyson, and a third man a card to buy them. Instead, the report said the men stole the card.

Tyson has been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police also said Hernandez purchased shoes with the stolen card.

Both men were also served warrants for other agencies, according to their respective arrest reports.

Police tell Queen City News the unidentified third suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition. This third unnamed suspect exchanged gunfire with officers inside the mall Wednesday following the theft.

Police were initially dispatched to the mall for the stolen credit card report. Officers said they came across the suspects, who fled from them, running into the mall.

Authorities said the unidentified third suspect pulled out a handgun at that time. Both Concord police officers gave multiple commands to ‘drop the weapon,’ authorities said.

Instead of complying, the unnamed suspect reportedly fired at least one round at one of the officers.

The two Concord officers chased after the unidentified armed suspect into a construction area inside the Concord Mills mall, where they said the suspect fired another shot, with the bullet striking the ground in front of an officer. Both officers returned fire, striking the armed suspect.

Following the officer-involved shooting, Tyson was initially taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment, and Hernandez was located behind a dumpster behind a Best Buy store at the mall.

A lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured during the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling this incident. The identities of the two Concord police officers have not yet been released.

Concord Mills mall reopened Thursday, just a day after the shooting.

Shoppers continued to express frustration over the reports of violence from the mall on Thursday. In addition to the officer-involved shooting, other shootings have also happened at Concord Mills.

“They got the money, so I don’t understand why they can’t,” said Judy Fortner. “I mean, you got all these shops in here, and they’re making a lot of money, so they should be able to protect their customers if they want them.”

Hernandez has been issued a $15,000 secured bond. Tyson has been issued a $20,000 secured bond.