RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Harnett County school teacher is facing 95 charges related to inappropriate sexual acts with a student and child.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 showed that 43-year-old Denny Dalton was arrested on 44 counts of sexual activity with a student, 47 indecent liberties with a student, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. The claims against him involve several students.

Between Jan. and Sept. 2022, Dalton is accused of felony indecent liberties with children and felony indecent liberties with students. Warrants filed for his arrest showed at least five victims ranging in age from 13-16.

Warrants said Dalton was a teacher at Triton High School in Erwin where at least three of the five victims were students.

In those cases, Dalton was charged with several counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and felony indecent liberties with a student. He was charged with several counts of felony indecent liberties with a child in cases where the victims were not identified as students.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Dalton resigned immediately when confronted by school officials after they learned of the allegations. School officials then contacted the sheriff’s office.

In one case involving a 16-year-old, warrants showed Dalton was charged with 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a student at the high school.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation revealed multiple students reported the crimes that happened at the school during regular school hours.

Dalton’s now-removed page on the high school’s website said he was a member of the school’s Exceptional Children’s Department. Another removed webpage appeared to show Dalton was involved with the school’s robotics team.

Harnett County Schools released the following statement Wednesday night:

While we cannot legally disclose all of the information available to the school district, the school district takes matters such as this extremely seriously, conducting thorough investigations and providing reports and information to law enforcement as appropriate. Student safety is our highest priority. Employees are screened before being hired, a process that includes criminal background checks and reference checks. Harnett County Schools has and will continue to cooperate fully with investigators, and further questions regarding the criminal investigation will need to be directed to law enforcement.

Dalton was hired by the school system on Aug. 9, 2021, and resigned April 26 of this year.

Dalton received a $970,000 secure bond.