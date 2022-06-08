ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina middle school band teacher has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after his conviction for sex crimes with children.

Peter Frank. who taught at Roland-Grise Middle School in New Hanover County, was sentenced on Tuesday, news outlets reported. He was convicted on May 17 of multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a person 13, 14 or 15 years old. It took the Bladen County jury less than 30 minutes to return a verdict.

The judge in the case said some of Frank’s sentences would be served concurrently.

During the seven-day trial, three of Frank’s victims testified about their relationships with him when they were middle school students from 1998 to 2004. One of the victims, now 35 years old, told the court that Frank kissed and touched her inappropriately over her seventh and eighth grade years.

Frank taught at the school until he was arrested and charged in January 2020 and fired shortly after.