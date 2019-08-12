Two people charged for leaving explosives at Dudley Volunteer Fire Dept.

UPDATE: The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested and charged Monday, after deputies say they left explosive devices at the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, and had materials to make explosives inside their home.



WCSO detectives said they identified two people responsible for leaving the explosives at the fire department, and executed a search warrant at their home, located at 102 Antonio Drive in Dudley.



The suspects were Monica Lynn Hunt, age 39, and Corey Bernard Manuel, age 36.

Inside the home at 102 Antonio Drive, detectives found and seized items that could be used to make explosive devices. Some of the material had to be rendered safe on site. Evidence at the home linked the suspects to the explosives left at the fire department.

Manuel also gave detectives a second address of residence, located at 4660 U.S. 117 Alternate in Dudley, where detectives found more items to make explosives, similar to those found in the other home.

The suspects were arrested and charged on one of each of the following felony counts:



Monica Lynn Hunt:

Possession of weapon of mass death and destruction

Manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction

Transport weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to commit possession of weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to commit manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to transport weapon of mass death and destruction



Hunt’s bond was set at $250,000.



Corey Bernard Manuel:

Possession of weapon of mass death and destruction

Manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction

Transport weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to commit possession of weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to commit manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction

Conspiracy to transport weapon of mass death and destruction

Possession of weapon of mass death and destruction by a felon



Manuel’s bond was set at $300,000.



The following agencies participated in this investigation: Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, U S Dept. of Defense/Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, Dudley Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County 911 Center, Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Fire Marshall’s Office.

PREVIOUS:



The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says someone brought two explosive devices to the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department to be handed over.

When the members of the fire department say the items which had been laid down at the entrance door of the fire station, they recognized the two items as being potential explosive devices.

The fire department requested that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office respond to their station. Upon the arrival of the deputies, they also recognized the items as potential explosive devices.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Bomb Team with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were notified and responded. These two teams worked together and both confirmed the items were manufactured to indicate they were explosive in nature.

A robot was used to move the items to a safe area in the vicinity of the fire station and rendered safe by the teams.

After being rendered safe, a more thorough examination of the remains was conducted and it was determined that the items were explosive in nature.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to respond as well.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will be sent as additional information is available.