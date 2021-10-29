Family delivers message of forgiveness after man pleads guilty to killing Uber driver in drunk driving crash

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Forgiveness and acceptance after a man pleads guilty in court to driving drunk and killing an Uber driver. The Uber driver’s family spoke in court Thursday in a moment that left many stunned.

The family said Thursday that they forgive Jimmy Gallarday for what he did. This, as he made his own show of remorse, pleading guilty to the charges filed against him.

Gallarday was in court Thursday morning for the plea and sentencing in the 2018 case. Gallarday was behind the wheel of a vehicle along Runnymede Lane that crossed the line and hit Juan Octavio Reyes.

Reyes died from his injuries at the scene, authorities said. He was an Uber driver and the person he was driving was severely injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Gallarday faced charges relating to both the death and the injury. In court on Thursday, the family had a chance to address Gallarday directly through an interpreter.

“I want to tell you today, for the love of my children, I forgive you. You have taken away a beautiful person from this Earth, and that was Juan. and I knew that he believed in God, and he would not want me to harbor this resentment towards you,” the family’s interpreter read out loud in court.

Gallarday was sentenced to between seven to 10 years in prison on the charges in a plea deal.