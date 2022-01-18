Family members of Brandon Hardy demand justice and answers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The family of Brandon Hardy is demanding action from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Community members gathered on Tuesday for a stop the violence rally.

People marched from the C.M. Eppes recreation center to the Pitt County Courthouse carrying signs and chanting.

Family members say the goal is to get justice for Hardy who was shot and killed in Greenville on New Year’s Day. Now, his family wants answers from Pitt County Law Enforcement.



“We’re asking the sheriff’s office to do something. make an arrest. he was a good kind-hearted soul, would do anything for anybody and to have him snatched away like this and nothing’s been done about it is a tragedy,” said Brittany Hardy, sister of Brandon Hardy.

In a statement, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says, “We expect to have completed our role as fact-finders and be able to present our full report to the D.A.’s office this week. At that time we will await their decision on when and if charges will be filed.