Man charged with 2018 murder of Robersonville woman

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: Robersonville Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a woman who was fatally shot in April, 2018.



Robersonville Police Chief Phillip Lee said NC SBI agents and Kinston Police arrested Jarius Matthewson on Wednesday in Kinston, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Zy Keah James, age 24.



On April 11, 2018, James was found dead inside an apartment on the 400 block of East Railroad Street, after Robersonville Police responded to a shots-fired call around 10:30 p.m.



Matthewson also faces charges of 1st degree burglary, and possession with intent to sell cocaine.



He is being held in the Bertie County Detention Center without bond.

PREVIOUS:

A woman was shot and killed in Robersonville on April 11, 2018.

Zy Keah James, 24, was found dead inside an apartment on the 400 block of E. Railroad Street after the Robersonville Police Department responded to a shots-fired call came around 10:30 p.m.

“When I found out what had happened, I was shocked and disrutted (sic),” said Sondra James, Zy Keah’s mother.. “No, this can’t be true. Not my daughter.”

“She is going to be missed,” added Sondra James. “She was very fun, and she got along with everybody.”

Sonda James said Zy Keah was shot and killed while at a close family friend’s house.

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” said Sondra James. “What happened? Why my baby? Just why?”

Family and friends gathered at Sondra James home, where Zy Keah lived, with her, on Thursday.

“Came here to comfort me and make sure I am all right,” said Sondra James.

Visitors included her sister, Cassandra James.

“She means the world to me,” said Cassandra James. “She’s kind. They took everything from me. You know, she heped out with everything.”

Sondra and Cassandra said they think whoever is responsible knew Zy Keah and hopes they are brougth to justice.

“Whoever did this, I know it is on your conscious,” said Sondra James. “Just come forward. I just want to know why you did it to my baby. She was your friend. She was everybody’s friend. She didn’t meet no strangers.”

Police have yet to release any suspect information.