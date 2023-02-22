The granddaughter of a woman who died last month in a hit-and-run is pleading with the public for help in the case.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The granddaughter of a woman who died last month in a hit-and-run is pleading with the public for help in the case.

In a Facebook post, Shelby Crump expressed her sorrow and anger over the Mooresboro woman’s death.

“(Monday) makes one month since the awful accident resulting in my grandma’s passing. They still have not found the car or person who did this to her. I am going to release the information here in hopes that everyone will share and help to find this person,” Crump said.

Crump said the police report stated her 74-year-old grandmother crossed Main Street near Woodland Avenue on Friday, Jan. 20. A silver 2002 or 2003 Acura TL (possibly 4-door) hit the woman around 6:30 p.m.

“Dot (Hyde) was crossing the road on Main Street Boiling Springs, where a car hit her and kept going,” Crump said. “Her body was thrown into the air and did a flip. She then landed on the grassy area in front of the Pharmacy. She only lived about 45 minutes after the incident. Dot had multiple broken bones and internal injuries. She would have been paralyzed for the rest of her life if she would have made it. This person KEPT GOING. And I am so ANGRY! Accidents happen, but to not have the decency to even stop is beyond humane.”

Boiling Springs Police said emergency personnel took the woman to Atrium-Cleveland. She died from her injuries. The Boiling Springs Police Department and Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident.

Family members say the car’s front end suffered damage, with the right front headlight busted out. They assumed the suspect got his or her car repaired since the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. After the incident, family members offered a reward leading to information on the case in Facebook posts.

“Continue to pray for our family,” Crump said. “We are broken.”