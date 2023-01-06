FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver.

Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. It failed to stop, and that is when the vehicle pursuit continued into Greenville. The vehicle came to a stop just inside the Greenville city limits, and multiple people ran from the vehicle on foot.

With the assistance of the Greenville Police Department and their K-9-unit, one person was taken into custody and a gun was located.

No further details were available on the suspect arrested, their charges or the status of the other people who fled the vehicle.