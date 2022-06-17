GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Farmville man is behind bars Friday morning after being arrested for rape and assault on a female.
Travon Devon White was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center and was given the following charges::
- Second-degree forcible rape
- Intimidating a witness,
- Failure to report new address-sex offender
- Two counts assault on a female
- Interfering with electronic monitoring device
- Second-degree trespass and resisting a public officer
White was booked Thursday. His highest charges were for second-degree forcible rape and intimidating a witness at $400,000 each. Overall, his bond was set at $853,000.