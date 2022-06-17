GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Farmville man is behind bars Friday morning after being arrested for rape and assault on a female.

Travon Devon White was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center and was given the following charges::

Second-degree forcible rape

Intimidating a witness,

Failure to report new address-sex offender

Two counts assault on a female

Interfering with electronic monitoring device

Second-degree trespass and resisting a public officer

White was booked Thursday. His highest charges were for second-degree forcible rape and intimidating a witness at $400,000 each. Overall, his bond was set at $853,000.