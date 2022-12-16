KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a party in November.

Zion McMillan, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going on. A gunshot victim was found a short time later during a traffic stop on West Vernon Avenue. A second victim was located at UNC Lenoir Hospital. Both victims were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

With assistance from the public, officials identified Mcmillan as “one of the assailants” involved in the shooting, according to a press release.

Members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested McMillan on Friday. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under an unspecified secured bond.