Farmville man charged with murder after vehicle crash, rape from another case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man is facing a murder charge after a man was found dead following a vehicle crash on Thursday. The suspect is also facing a rape charge from another case earlier this month.

Jimmie Earl Speight Jr., 27, of Farmville was arrested by deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was also charged with first-degree forceable rape and first-degree kidnapping from a March 4 case. Speight was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge and a $3 million secured bond for the rape charge.

Deputies responded to 2842 King Farm Rd. to a vehicle crash with a person ejected on Thursday just after 1 p.m. Edmond Jay Moore Jr., 36 of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined he had been shot more than once.

Deputies then responded to a call of a suspicious man walking door to door asking for a ride to Greenville. They located Speight and also found a gun and drugs near where Speight was detained.

Speight was arrested after an interview and further investigation. No further details on the rape case were included in the arrest report.