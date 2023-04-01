MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville 19-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that happened earlier this week.

Kentaveious Condery of Farmville was arrested by Greene County deputies on Saturday. He was charged with Felony Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property. He is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Officials said they responded at around 7:20 p.m. to a home on Maury Ball Park Street for a shooting. Nobody was injured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit and Narcotics Unit were later able to obtain information that identified Condery as the suspect.