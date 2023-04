FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a 19-year-old from Farmville.

Deputies said they found the body of Caleb Jaquan Johnson, 19, at a location on Happy Lane in Fountain on Thursday. No further information was released.

Officials with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone with information talk to Lt. Tinder or Detective Crispin at 252-641-7911.