KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A father and son have been arrested and charged in an attempted breaking and entering that happened in February.

On Feb. 24, Dewey Price and Dewey Price II were stopped and questioned by deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office about an attempted breaking and entering at 1617 Hwy. 11 S. in Kinston. Officials said suspects damaged the building’s air conditioning unit and tried to enter.

An eyewitness observed what appeared to be two men running away from the area. Deputies later located them and began questioning them.

On March 16, the pair were charged with felony attempted breaking and/or entering a building and felony injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metal resulting in damages greater than $10,000.